Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.23 Million Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 17.45% of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RNEM opened at $49.13 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

