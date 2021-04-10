Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.24 Million Stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 7.63% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

TUSA stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.