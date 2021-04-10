Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,325,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $644.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.23 and a 200-day moving average of $642.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.