Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.29 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,623 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares in the company, valued at $144,571,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $840,271.84. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,935 shares of company stock worth $6,370,572 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

