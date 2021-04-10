Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 771.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of AnaptysBio worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of ANAB opened at $20.87 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

