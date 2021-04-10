Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

