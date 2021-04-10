Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

