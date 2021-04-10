Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.55% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000.

BSMO opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

