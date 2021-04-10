Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $605,000.

NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $27.46 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.