Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

