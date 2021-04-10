Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

STEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

