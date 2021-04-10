Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 22,123 Shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS:FFHG opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

