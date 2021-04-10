Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

