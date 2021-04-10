Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 40,143 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 691,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $30.67 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

