Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.96% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

NYSEARCA:HTUS opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

