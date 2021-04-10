Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.77% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 206,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,936 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.