Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of BrightView worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BrightView by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BV opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

