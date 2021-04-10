Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.04.

