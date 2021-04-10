Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.89% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,862,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.