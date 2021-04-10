Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,274 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

