Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV opened at $36.89 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

