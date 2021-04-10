Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after buying an additional 782,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

FHB opened at $27.50 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

