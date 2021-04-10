Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,571 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $225.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.46 and a fifty-two week high of $234.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.25.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

