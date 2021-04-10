Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $522,943.93 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $522,943.93 and approximately $2,136.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00291096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.01 or 0.99131902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00757447 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 12,904,098 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

