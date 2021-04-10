Swarm City Trading 73.2% Higher This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,589.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.