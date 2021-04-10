Swarm Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149,201.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $149,201.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.