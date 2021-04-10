Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Swarm has a market cap of $15.86 million and $389,550.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.