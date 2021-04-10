Swerve Price Hits $2.26 on Top Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Swerve has a total market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,489,183 coins and its circulating supply is 11,731,591 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.