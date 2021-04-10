Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.91. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $135.74. 254,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

