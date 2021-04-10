SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,417.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $48,417.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.00466672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00028979 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.02 or 0.04395071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 138,177,538 coins and its circulating supply is 110,500,072 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

