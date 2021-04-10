SynLev (SYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $99,964.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. SynLev has a market capitalization of $155,928.92 and approximately $99,964.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SynLev has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00615485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00081358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030561 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

