Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,628 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Synopsys worth $118,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $13,134,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Synopsys by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $261.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

