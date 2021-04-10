Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $261.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.64 and its 200-day moving average is $241.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

