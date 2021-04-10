Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Synovus Financial worth $116,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.