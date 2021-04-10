Synthetix Trading Down 3.8% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $18.71 or 0.00031055 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $95.72 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

SNX is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

