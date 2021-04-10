Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $3.31. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 105,784 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $68.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

