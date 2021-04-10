Syscoin Price Up 20.4% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $257.11 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00415093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,163,885 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

