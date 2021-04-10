T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of TROW traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.52. 1,092,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,583. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $181.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

