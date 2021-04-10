Tael Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $6.32, $7.20 and $4.92. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $6.32, $4.92, $7.20, $10.00, $62.56, $24.72, $119.16, $45.75, $18.11, $13.96 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

