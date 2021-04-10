Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post $242.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $268.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $187.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $948.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.40 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $963.25 million, with estimates ranging from $937.50 million to $989.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.42 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.