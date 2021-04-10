Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TVE stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,311. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

