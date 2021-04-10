Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Target posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.36. 2,900,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $207.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.