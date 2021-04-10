TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops One Day Volume of $364,927.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $36.37 million and $364,927.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00053411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00620493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037104 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

