Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,320 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

