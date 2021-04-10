Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $63,378,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

CTVA stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

