Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.35 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

