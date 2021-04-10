Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

WBA stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

