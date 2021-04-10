Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $2.55 Million in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 446,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

