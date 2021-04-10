Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,750 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $169.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

