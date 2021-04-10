Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,333 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of SPX worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SPX by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

SPX stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

